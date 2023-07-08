New SOPs issued for police employees regarding court duties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :New standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for police officials regarding their duties in the courts for security purposes.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that all police personnel who were deployed for court duties were directed to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets in addition to producing the criminals in the courts with handcuffs.

In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost.

The elite officers were also directed to deploy snipers in and around court premises and the station house officer of concerned police station would be responsible regarding any untoward incident if occurred in the court premises, he added.