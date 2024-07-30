New SOPs signed to enhance women protection in Punjab

Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt on Tuesday signed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for departmental cooperation and coordination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt on Tuesday signed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for departmental cooperation and coordination.

They also agreed to focus on ensuring the implementation of government policies aimed at protecting, providing relief, and rehabilitating women against all forms of violence.

Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasized that, following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the protection of women was a top priority. He said that a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced for cases of violence and sexual exploitation against women.

"Special prosecutors will be appointed in each district of Punjab to oversee cases of violence and sexual exploitation, ensuring these cases are handled from registration to final verdict and that offenders are held accountable", he added.

The Department of Prosecution and the police were committed to safeguarding women's rights. Violence and exploitation against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

The Punjab government and all relevant institutions stand firmly with women. "Ensuring safety across Punjab is Primary duty, and, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, we are dedicated to making Punjab a safe place," he concluded.