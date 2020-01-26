UrduPoint.com
New SOP"s To Eradicate Dengue Being Implemented

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

New SOP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :New Standard Operating Procedures(SOP"s) to eradicate dengue virus are being implemented in letter and spirit.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary told APP on Sunday that to control spread of dengue fever indoor and outdoor surveillance has been started in the areas from where dengue patients were reported last year in the district.

The CEO said keeping in view the dengue epidemic in 2019, in which around 7000 people were tested positive for dengue fever and more than 20 people had lost their lives, the Punjab government has introduced new SOP"s to curb the virus.

He said concerted efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic next years.

Sohail said effective monitoring was being ensured by door to door surveillance.

More Stories From Pakistan

