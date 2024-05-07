Open Menu

New SP City Prioritizes Protection Of People’s Lives, Property

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

New SP City prioritizes protection of people’s lives, property

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) City Tayyib Jan on Tuesday said that protection of lives and property of people would be ensured on priority basis.

He stated this during introductory meetings with Sub-Division Police Officers (SDPOs) which were held following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak briefed the SP about the issues and law and order situation of their respective circles.

The SP directed both the SDPOs to launch a crackdown on drug dealers and other criminal elements.

Besides, he said, the station house officers (SHOs) and other staffers of the police stations must be asked to deal with citizens politely and take all possible steps for resolving their issues.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Nasir Circle Saddar Criminals All

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

2 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

2 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan