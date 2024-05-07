New SP City Prioritizes Protection Of People’s Lives, Property
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) City Tayyib Jan on Tuesday said that protection of lives and property of people would be ensured on priority basis.
He stated this during introductory meetings with Sub-Division Police Officers (SDPOs) which were held following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak briefed the SP about the issues and law and order situation of their respective circles.
The SP directed both the SDPOs to launch a crackdown on drug dealers and other criminal elements.
Besides, he said, the station house officers (SHOs) and other staffers of the police stations must be asked to deal with citizens politely and take all possible steps for resolving their issues.
