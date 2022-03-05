UrduPoint.com

New Spell Of Heavy Rain, Snowfall Enters In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

New spell of heavy rain, snowfall enters in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains, hailstorms and snowfall on the mountains from Saturday evening in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Meteorological Department, thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province from this evening and snowfall in mountainous areas is likely to start from this evening.

PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to the district administrations and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures in view of rains and snowfall.

According to the letter issued by the PDMA to the districts, strong winds and hailstorms are expected to damage standing crops in some districts, while in sensitive areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Batgram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Landslides have also been reported.

The DG PDMA while instructing the districts in this regard said that availability of heavy machinery should be ensured where there is a risk of landslides.

Instructions have also been issued to the tourists in this regard, the tourists should take special precautionary measures during the journey and be aware of the weather situation.

According to the PDMA, the PDMA's Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and the citizens were directed to report any untoward incident to the PDMA's helpline 1700.

>