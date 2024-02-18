New Spell Of Heavy Rain, Snowfall Hits Upper Parts Of Hazara Division
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The fourth spell of snowfall during the current winter season on Sunday has been started in the mountainous regions of district Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram where a persistent series of rain showers and intermittent snowfall has been observed since the early hours of the morning.
This weather phenomenon is affecting various tourist destinations including Galyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran, where both rain and significant snowfall are being reported.
According to the locals, Thandyani, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali in district Abbottabad, and Shogran in district Mansehra have accumulated up to four inches of snow, while Naran has witnessed snowfall exceeding ten inches.
In response to the situation, the Director General of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabir Khan, has directed staff members to be deployed with machinery to assist and guide tourists and locals in these areas.
Furthermore, a state of high alert has been declared in multiple locations, with machinery deployed to mitigate the impact of the inclement weather, which has intensified the cold in the mountainous terrain.
On the other side people of Circle Bakot Abbottabad have demanded to start snow clearing operation in the region as the roads are blocked due to the heavy snowfall and people and some tourists have been trapped.
According to the metrology department, heavy rain and snowfall would likely continue in the Hazara division for the next 48 hours.
