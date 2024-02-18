Open Menu

New Spell Of Heavy Rain, Snowfall Hits Upper Parts Of Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM

New spell of heavy rain, snowfall hits upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The fourth spell of snowfall during the current winter season on Sunday has been started in the mountainous regions of district Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram where a persistent series of rain showers and intermittent snowfall has been observed since the early hours of the morning.

This weather phenomenon is affecting various tourist destinations including Galyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran, where both rain and significant snowfall are being reported.

According to the locals, Thandyani, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali in district Abbottabad, and Shogran in district Mansehra have accumulated up to four inches of snow, while Naran has witnessed snowfall exceeding ten inches.

In response to the situation, the Director General of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabir Khan, has directed staff members to be deployed with machinery to assist and guide tourists and locals in these areas.

Furthermore, a state of high alert has been declared in multiple locations, with machinery deployed to mitigate the impact of the inclement weather, which has intensified the cold in the mountainous terrain.

On the other side people of Circle Bakot Abbottabad have demanded to start snow clearing operation in the region as the roads are blocked due to the heavy snowfall and people and some tourists have been trapped.

According to the metrology department, heavy rain and snowfall would likely continue in the Hazara division for the next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Abbottabad Alert Guide Mansehra Circle Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

19 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

19 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

19 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

19 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

19 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

19 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

19 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan