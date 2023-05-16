UrduPoint.com

New Spell Of Rain Forecast In KP Till May 18

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

New spell of rain forecast in KP till May 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Met Office has predicted a new spell of intermittent rains with chances of hailstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday evening to May 18.

Wind-dust, thunderstorm rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Kurram, North & South Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Dust raising winds are likely to occur over plain areas of the province, it added.

In view of thunder and hailstorm, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) had issued instructions to the district administrations and concerned institutions to ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery by the district administration.

The farmers were advised to make proper arrangements for their activities keeping in view the forecast as the crops especially wheat could be affected by strong winds and hailstorms.

The weather remained mainly hot and dry over most district of the province with maximum temperature recorded in main cities of the province as; Peshawar 37C, Bannu 40, Mardan 37, DI Khan 42, Dir 30, Kalam 24, Malamjabba 20 and Chitral 30.

