New spell of rain, snowfall enters in Hazar division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast a new spell of snowfall and rain which would start from Monday evening and would continue till February 25.

The new spell would likely grip most parts of the region. Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rain and snowfall in isolated places of the Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan are expected while heavy snowfall is expected in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran.

Keeping in view the weather situation, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives for the formers and tourists to take precautionary measures during the period.

The PDMA also directed all departments concerned to take precautionary measures in order to avoid or minimize human losses or property damages.

According to the meteorological department, scattered rain, hailstorm, windstorm with isolated snowfall is expected during the period in the plain and hilly areas of the division.