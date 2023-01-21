UrduPoint.com

New Spell Of Rain, Snowfall Likely To Start In KP

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

New spell of rain, snowfall likely to start in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A new spell of rain and snowfall is likely to start in upper areas on Friday (today) evening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, said an official of the Meteorological Department.

He said the intensity of fog would be reduced due to rains, adding that rains and snowfall are likely to continue intermittently till Wednesday.

In view of rains and snowfall, instructions to institutions concerned have already been passed on to take precautionary measures, the official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

He said snowfall and landslides may cause obstructions in the roads in the upper districts and advised the tourists and other local visitors to be careful to avoid any untoward incident.

The district administration had directed authorities concerned for the availability of small and heavy machinery to ensure free passage of vehicles to their respective destinations, the PDMA official said.

