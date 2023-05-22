New spell of rain, thunderstorm forecast for Hazara division

Meteorology department Monday has forecast another spell of rain and hailstorm in Hazara division which would likely enter the region from the evening of 22nd May and would continue till 26th May.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Meteorology department Monday has forecast another spell of rain and hailstorm in Hazara division which would likely enter the region from the evening of 22nd May and would continue till 26th May.

According to the information, apart from other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan during the evening/night of May 22nd to May 26th.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued a warning for the farmers and advised them to take timely measures to protect their crops and harvest while livestock owners should take necessary precautions against strong winds, rain, and severe weather conditions.

District administrations also directed the people living near waterways should stay informed about the weather conditions and contact the District Control Room: 09929310553, Rescue 1122 Emergency Services in case of any emergency.

Citizens were also urged to take precautionary measures and can contact the above-mentioned numbers 24/7 in case of any emergency.