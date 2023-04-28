New spell of rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast a new spell of intermittent rain with dust, thunder and hailstorm for most parts of the province during the next 24 to 48 hours.

It said that a westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and is likely to persist till the first week of May, adding that the weather would remain partly cloudy over most districts of the province during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm-rain with wind-dust storms and hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad. Isolated thunderstorm-rain with wind-dust storm and hailstorm is also likely to occur over Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, North and South Waziristan districts during the period.

The weather remained partly cloudy in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours however thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Risalpur, Khyber and Kurram districts.

The chief amount of rainfall was recorded as; Saidu Sharif 26mm, Balakot 15, Timergara 07, Kakul 33, Pattan 20, Dir 05, Malamjabb 19 and Parachinar 01.

The maximum temperature was recorded during the last 24 hours was Peshawar 33C, Parachinar 23, Bannu 34, Mardan 33, DI Khan 36, Chitral 25, Dir 26 and Malamjabba 17.