UrduPoint.com

New Spell Of Rain, Wind, Hailstorm Likely To Enter From May 17: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 08:55 PM

New spell of rain, wind, hailstorm likely to enter from May 17: Met office

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast another heavy rain, wind, and hailstorm spell in Hazara division along with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 17th and 18th May 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast another heavy rain, wind, and hailstorm spell in Hazara division along with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 17th and 18th May 2023.

The Metrology department informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country and likely grip the region on the 17th of May and would persist till the 18th of May.

Under the influence of the weather system flash floods and landslides can be triggered by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms while it is also expected that this spell would decrease the temperatures.

Tourists and all citizens traveling to Abbottabad, Galiyat, Thandyani and other hilly areas of Hazara division requested to be aware of the weather conditions and contact District Control Room 09929310553 Rescue1122 Services 1122 numbers in case of any emergency.

Strong wind and hailstorms may cause damage to loos infrastructure, standing crops, and fruit orchards.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Hail May Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

One Third of NATO Members to Spend Minimum 2% of G ..

One Third of NATO Members to Spend Minimum 2% of GDP on Defense in 2023 - Report

33 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Russian Mikhail Matveev for Alleged C ..

US Sanctions Russian Mikhail Matveev for Alleged Cybercrimes, Offers Reward - St ..

34 seconds ago
 Thousands wish to hear 'good to see you' in courtr ..

Thousands wish to hear 'good to see you' in courtrooms: Minister for Information ..

36 seconds ago
 SFA imposes fines on food centres for poor hygiene ..

SFA imposes fines on food centres for poor hygiene

39 seconds ago
 DC Abbottabad organizes Khuli Kuthecry

DC Abbottabad organizes Khuli Kuthecry

12 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Mehmoodur Rasheed remand ..

Jinnah House attack case: Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody for 2 day ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.