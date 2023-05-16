New spell of rain, wind, hailstorm likely to enter from May 17: Met office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast another heavy rain, wind, and hailstorm spell in Hazara division along with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 17th and 18th May 2023.

The Metrology department informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country and likely grip the region on the 17th of May and would persist till the 18th of May.

Under the influence of the weather system flash floods and landslides can be triggered by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms while it is also expected that this spell would decrease the temperatures.

Tourists and all citizens traveling to Abbottabad, Galiyat, Thandyani and other hilly areas of Hazara division requested to be aware of the weather conditions and contact District Control Room 09929310553 Rescue1122 Services 1122 numbers in case of any emergency.

Strong wind and hailstorms may cause damage to loos infrastructure, standing crops, and fruit orchards.