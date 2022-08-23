New spell of rains from Aug 23 to 26

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued rains alert starting from August 23 to 26 in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued, more rain-wind-thunderstorms with isolated to scattered heavy falls are likely to occur over most districts.

Heavy fall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers during this forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

In case of any untoward incident, contact the helpline 1700 round the clock.