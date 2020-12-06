New spell of rains to start from Sunday in upper areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed that a new spell of rains and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to start from Sunday and to continue Wednesday.

The Pakistan Metrological Department forecast snowfall in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad mountains.

The PDMA has issued letters to concerned district administrations to initiate precautionary measures and ensure availability of small and heavy machinery in upper areas.

Rain and snow were likely to continue in Galyat so tourists should be kept abreast of the weather and take precautionary measures while traveling DG PDMA advised.

PDMA's Emergency Operation Center was fully operational so the public should report any untoward incident to the helpline 1700, DG PDMA added.