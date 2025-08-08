New SSP Investigation Takes Charge Of Office
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Rawalpindi Raza Tanveer has taken charge of office.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, SSP Raza met the heads of branches of the Investigation Department.
He also held an online meeting with divisional SPs and SDPOs (Sub-Divisional Police Officers).
SSP Raza also chaired a meeting of Deputy Superintendent of Police Legal, and DSPs and inspectors investigation on Friday. He reviewed their performance and gave instructions.
