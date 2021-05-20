UrduPoint.com
New SSP Shikarpur Takes Charge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

New SSP Shikarpur takes charge

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Capt retired Ameer Saud Magsi, a grade 18 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), on Thursday assumed the charge of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shikarpur.

After taking over the charge, Magsi held meeting with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He told the police officials that no highhandedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the district.

He said the citizens could inform the Rescue 15 in case they observed any suspicious activity.

