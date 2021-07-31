UrduPoint.com

New Steps For Welfare Of Railway Police Employees' Families

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has given approval to various revolutionary steps for families of martyrs, in service, retired and deceased police employees.

According to a notification, issued here on Saturday, dowry grant had been increased for these families from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, pension support increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month. Pension support would also be given to the widows of railway police martyrs now.

Significant increases have also been approved in scholarships and medical aid for the families of the PR police employees.

More Stories From Pakistan

