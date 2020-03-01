New stories of corruption, nepotism during Shahbaz tenure revealed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) The new scandals of corruptions, nepotism and mal practices of 10 years tenure of ex Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif have been disclosed.The list of his corruption, nepotism, and destruction of Punjab institutions is very long, it is worth mentioning here that Shahbaz Sharif's inherited Punjab government with Rs 170 billion in surplus in 2008, but when he left in 2018 Punjab was in Rs 740 billion debt.First time in Punjab's history Primary school enrolment dropped by 2%, meaning 7.2 lakh children dropped out of schools.Punjab agriculture growth rate dropped from 6.9% to 2%, lowest in Pakistan except Balochistan, no new government hospital was built in 10 years even though Rs 10 billion were allocated for new hospitals.Faisalabad textile industrial sector suffered major shutdown by 2015 with over 2 million skilled workers losing their jobs.Over Rs 1000 billion were wasted on in-loss from day 1 projects like sasti roti, free laptops, Lahore, Pindi, Multan metros, Orange Train, Ashyana Housing benefitting only few hundred thousand citizens.Two medium sized dams could have been built with this money in 10 years providing Punjab to store precious water and produce electricity to more than half of its population which is 12 crore.

Rupees 7 billion were spent on Saaf Pani Scheme when not one litre of clean water was made available under this project.

Note: His son-in-law is absconding from courts in London for 2 years over corruption charges in this project.With agriculture being the backbone of Punjab, over 6000 km of water canals were lined in Punjab from 2002-2008 while 0 km of water canal lining was done during 2008-2018.Punjab farmers were paid, on average, only 65% against their produce during his 10 year rule, Ex CM is charged with corruption in several mega project cases.Those who support him or call him a "good administrator" because he built a few underpasses and flyovers in Lahore need to do serious introspection.Ends OnlineTR/NH==================Govt looking for new FBR headIslamabad, March 1 (Online): The government is looking for a new chairman for the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), five Names being sent to Prime Minister.Senior Officers of FBR, Tariq Mehmood Pasha and others trying to achieve this post, name of Haroon Akhtar finalized for Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenues, notification expected in coming days.FBR Officers , Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Ahmad Faraz Malik, Afsar Muhammad Javed Ghani, Mujtaba Memon and Nosheen Amjad are in the race for FBR head.