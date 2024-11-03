Open Menu

New Strategies To Strengthen Health Systems To Be Explored At 14th International Public Health Conference

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The 14th International Public Health Conference will be held in Islamabad on November 5-6 to discuss new strategies and innovative approaches to strengthen public health systems, said Professor Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services academy, on Sunday.

This year’s conference will center around the theme 'Transforming Research into Action: Redefining Public Health through Social and Behavioral Change (CBC),' according to Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan.

"Conference will address three key sub-themes: enhancing health systems through social behavior change, improving health outcomes by modifying social and gender norms, and leveraging innovative technological applications," he added.

The event is expected to attract participation from global institutions such as Pathfinder International and Nutrition International along with Federal and Provincial Partners and other development partners national and international NGOs active in Pakistan's health sector, as well as health experts, researchers, policymakers, and government officials.

"Landscape of public health is rapidly evolving, and it is essential to confront these new challenges through modern research and technology.

He further clarified that this conference will serve as a vital platform for enhancing public health policies, where experts from various fields will collaborate to address public health issues," Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan emphasized.

The significance of this conference lies in its potential to be a major milestone for the advancement of public health and to provide an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and experiences globally to improve public health initiatives.

The outcomes of the conference are expected to contribute to evidence-based decision-making and the implementation of effective public health strategies.

Focusing on various aspects of health, this event will facilitate the exploration of innovative approaches to enhance public health. Experts will present the latest research and practical experiences in health, which will assist in bringing about positive changes in the public health system.

Professor Dr.Muhammad Abdullah Khan, registrar Health Services Academy, Dr Samina Naeem Khalid, Conference Coordinator, Nadeem Sajjad Kiani,Director of Quality Assurance, Dr. Khalid Iqbal Malik, Deputy Controller of Examinations and Dr. Babar Tasneem Sheikh were also present.

