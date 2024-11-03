- Home
- Pakistan
- New strategies to strengthen health systems to be explored at 14th International Public Health Confe ..
New Strategies To Strengthen Health Systems To Be Explored At 14th International Public Health Conference
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The 14th International Public Health Conference will be held in Islamabad on November 5-6 to discuss new strategies and innovative approaches to strengthen public health systems, said Professor Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services academy, on Sunday.
This year’s conference will center around the theme 'Transforming Research into Action: Redefining Public Health through Social and Behavioral Change (CBC),' according to Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan.
"Conference will address three key sub-themes: enhancing health systems through social behavior change, improving health outcomes by modifying social and gender norms, and leveraging innovative technological applications," he added.
The event is expected to attract participation from global institutions such as Pathfinder International and Nutrition International along with Federal and Provincial Partners and other development partners national and international NGOs active in Pakistan's health sector, as well as health experts, researchers, policymakers, and government officials.
"Landscape of public health is rapidly evolving, and it is essential to confront these new challenges through modern research and technology.
He further clarified that this conference will serve as a vital platform for enhancing public health policies, where experts from various fields will collaborate to address public health issues," Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan emphasized.
The significance of this conference lies in its potential to be a major milestone for the advancement of public health and to provide an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and experiences globally to improve public health initiatives.
The outcomes of the conference are expected to contribute to evidence-based decision-making and the implementation of effective public health strategies.
Focusing on various aspects of health, this event will facilitate the exploration of innovative approaches to enhance public health. Experts will present the latest research and practical experiences in health, which will assist in bringing about positive changes in the public health system.
Professor Dr.Muhammad Abdullah Khan, registrar Health Services Academy, Dr Samina Naeem Khalid, Conference Coordinator, Nadeem Sajjad Kiani,Director of Quality Assurance, Dr. Khalid Iqbal Malik, Deputy Controller of Examinations and Dr. Babar Tasneem Sheikh were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHP apprehend 706 suspects, recover contraband in Oct last24 seconds ago
-
ICT admin crackdown on price gouging: vendors fined, wholesaler arrested10 minutes ago
-
PKI demands agriculture emergency, plans alliance with federation of commerce10 minutes ago
-
Two wanted members of cattle thief gang busted20 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to ensure wheat cultivation by 20 Nov20 minutes ago
-
Stay vigilant, maintain preventive measures to curb dengue spread: Health Experts20 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held with narcotics20 minutes ago
-
AJK health minister stresses community involvement in enhancing maternal, child health through aware ..20 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held to honor Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan20 minutes ago
-
Rs 1 billion approved for KP police' modern vehicles30 minutes ago
-
ECP summons two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder on Tuesday30 minutes ago
-
Notorious gang leader held from Katcha area30 minutes ago