New Strategy Being Developed For IIOJK: Ghazala Saifi

Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir MNA Ghazala Saifi while voicing her concerns over Indian brutalities and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has said that a new strategy is being designed for the rights of the people of IIOJK.

She said that the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was making all-out efforts for breakthroughs at international forums.

Talking to APP on the observance of October 27 as Kashmir Black Day, Ghazala Saifi said that the diplomatic missions of Pakistan across the world observe the black day every year to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan accords top priority to the people of IIOJK and has raised the issue of IIOJK at the world level in an effective fashion, said Ghazala Shaifi.

She said that IIOJK was to be part of Pakistan in accordance with the agreement of sub-continent's partition, the Muslim majority areas were to be part of Pakistan and the Hindu majority areas of India but it (India) did not ensured the compliance. And, Indian occupied the IIOJK.

The Kashmiris did not agreed to be part of India 74 years ago and their same struggle is also continue today she added and condemned the revocation of the Kashmiri's special status by Modi's government.

The lawmaker said that the international media had been barred from entering the IIOJK as the Indian Modi government had deployed army to thrash the innocent Kashmiris.

She remarked, 'Human rights are being stepped on in IIOJK.' Saifi said that Narendra Modi wants to deprive the Kashmiris of their basic rights.

She said that the love of Kashmiris with Pakistan could be seen when they raised Pakistani flag and rejoiced in IIOJK after a brilliant win of Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

The Committee member recalled that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

She said since 1947 hundreds of thousands Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives in the line of struggle and right to their self-determination. However, she said, Pakistan Pakistan has always wanted the peace in the region and it would continue its diplomatic, political and moral support for Kashmiris at every forum.

