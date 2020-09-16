UrduPoint.com
'New Strategy Evolved To Arrest Of High Profile Criminals'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:06 PM

The police have adopted a new strategy to arrest high profile criminals including proclaimed offenders, said SSP Investigation Muhammad Kashif Aslam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The police have adopted a new strategy to arrest high profile criminals including proclaimed offenders, said SSP Investigation Muhammad Kashif Aslam.

Addressing a meeting of CIA staff officials here on Wednesday, he said that first and foremost duty of the police was to protect property and lives of people.

In this regard, the police have set its priorities to arrest high profile criminals and proclaimed offenders.

He directed the officials of CIA staff to perform their duties diligentlyand honestly so that people could be provided safe and securedatmosphere.

More Stories From Pakistan

