New strategy evolved to highlight performance of South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A new strategy has been evolved to highlight the performance of the South Punjab Secretariat in the media.

A meeting of PROs of administrative departments of South Punjab was held in this regard which was attended by PRO to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Muhammad Asghar Khan, SOG department of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, PRO health department Asadullah Shahzad, PRO Agriculture department Abdul Samad, PRO Housing department Jalaluddin and others.

Various decisions were taken at the meeting to highlight the efficiency of the South Punjab Secretariat in Media in a better way to pay focus on news based on public service delivery and on the provision of relief to the public and to publicize the prominent success stories of administrative departments.

In addition, public complaints received through the media will be brought to the notice of the authorities and their implementation will be ensured.

Besides, the coordination with the media will also be improved further while the liaison between the PROs of administrative departments of South Punjab will also be made more effective.