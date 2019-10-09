UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Strategy Evolved To Improve Traffic System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:04 PM

New strategy evolved to improve traffic system

The Additional IG Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has evolved a modern strategy to address traffic jam and accidents due to rising pressure of traffic on roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Additional IG Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has evolved a modern strategy to address traffic jam and accidents due to rising pressure of traffic on roads.

In this regard, all Chief Traffic Officers have been issued directions to ensure provision of safe, modern and secured journey to the public.

As per details, under modern traffic system issued by Addl IG Traffic Punjab, model roads will be developed where traffic awareness camps will be held for providing awareness of traffic rules to citizens, whereas, traffic signals, sign boards and flex will be affixed on visible places of the roads.

All Chief Traffic Officers have been directed that a strict action should be taken against underage drivers and wheelies and a special awareness campaign should be launched to keep the citizens aware of traffic rules.

Moreover, special campaign of obeying traffic laws by citizens will be launched by nominating traffic perfects with the cooperation of administration of schools and colleges and traffic police. Similarly, education teams of traffic police will deliver awareness lectures to young generation in schools and colleges.

In order to streamline flow of traffic, illegal encroachment and wrong parking will be eliminated under these directions and obeying of line lane system will be ensured, whereas, entry of rickshaws and Qingqi rickshaws shall be restricted in rush areas.

All chief traffic officers should implement these directions and take actions against the violators and also send the report in this regard within seven days to Traffic Police Headquarters.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Traffic Young All

Recent Stories

Indian monopoly over Twitter comes to an end

7 minutes ago

Tonga to take part in Expo 2020, opening an embass ..

20 minutes ago

430 students from 81 countries join NYU Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award participates in Arab Award ..

21 minutes ago

FANR supports Emiratisation efforts by building na ..

21 minutes ago

UAE dispatches medicine supplies to Hodeidah, Yeme ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.