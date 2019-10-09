New strategy evolved to improve traffic system

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Additional IG Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has evolved a modern strategy to address traffic jam and accidents due to rising pressure of traffic on roads.

In this regard, all Chief Traffic Officers have been issued directions to ensure provision of safe, modern and secured journey to the public.

As per details, under modern traffic system issued by Addl IG Traffic Punjab, model roads will be developed where traffic awareness camps will be held for providing awareness of traffic rules to citizens, whereas, traffic signals, sign boards and flex will be affixed on visible places of the roads.

All Chief Traffic Officers have been directed that a strict action should be taken against underage drivers and wheelies and a special awareness campaign should be launched to keep the citizens aware of traffic rules.

Moreover, special campaign of obeying traffic laws by citizens will be launched by nominating traffic perfects with the cooperation of administration of schools and colleges and traffic police. Similarly, education teams of traffic police will deliver awareness lectures to young generation in schools and colleges.

In order to streamline flow of traffic, illegal encroachment and wrong parking will be eliminated under these directions and obeying of line lane system will be ensured, whereas, entry of rickshaws and Qingqi rickshaws shall be restricted in rush areas.

All chief traffic officers should implement these directions and take actions against the violators and also send the report in this regard within seven days to Traffic Police Headquarters.