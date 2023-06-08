New strategy for Metropolitan tenants soon: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday said that soon a new strategy would be devised for occupants of the properties owned by the Capital Metropolitan Government under which the presidents of the concerned markets and at least two property holders will identify the real tenants of the property.

He said this at a meeting attended by Special Assistant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Meher Ilahi, DG Metropolitan, Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah, Assistant Director Management, Mian Anis ur Rehman, Director East, Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan, Assistant Director Property, Ayaz Ahmad, Chairman Attaullah, Wali Muhammad and a large number of local traders.

The meeting discussed in detail ownerships, transfers and identification of the real tenants of those properties whose operatives have died.

Haji Zubair Ali said traders were the backbone of the economy and their grievances would be removed at all costs. He said the particulars of the real tenants of the properties owned by the Metropolitan Government will be collected.

He said the identity of those tenants who have passed away would be confirmed through the presidents and general secretaries of their respective bazaars. He said legal action would be initiated against those providing incorrect information.

He said that the Metropolitan Government in this regard would start its scrutiny process very soon in order to hand over the right to its deserver.