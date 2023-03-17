UrduPoint.com

New Strategy To Be Evolved If PTI Leader Fails To Obey Court Orders: Rana

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 01:10 AM

New strategy to be evolved if PTI leader fails to obey court orders: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that a new strategy would be evolved if Imran fails to obey court orders.

Imran Khan should respect the court orders and avoid playing tactics to waste the time of the public, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)chairman is enjoying political benefits by creating unrest in the country, he stated. The PTI leader had been involved in attacking national institutions with the help of party workers, he said.

Commenting on unrest created by Imran's party, he said that PTI Chairman and his supporters had been found violating law and order situation. He said that Khan would be arrested as per the law of the country. No one is allowed to violate the country's law, he said.

To a question, the minister said arresting Imran is not our priority but PTI leader has spread chaos in the country. Imran Khan, he said has made false allegations against the national institutions. We will implement the court orders in letter and spirit regarding Imran's presence before the court, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Law And Order Rana SanaUllah TV Court

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

1 hour ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

1 hour ago
 Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: m ..

Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: military

1 hour ago
 Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid Fir ..

Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid First Republic rescue talk

1 hour ago
 Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expan ..

Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expands nearby

1 hour ago
 Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.