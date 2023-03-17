New strategy to be evolved if PTI leader fails to obey court orders: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that a new strategy would be evolved if Imran fails to obey court orders.

Imran Khan should respect the court orders and avoid playing tactics to waste the time of the public, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)chairman is enjoying political benefits by creating unrest in the country, he stated. The PTI leader had been involved in attacking national institutions with the help of party workers, he said.

Commenting on unrest created by Imran's party, he said that PTI Chairman and his supporters had been found violating law and order situation. He said that Khan would be arrested as per the law of the country. No one is allowed to violate the country's law, he said.

To a question, the minister said arresting Imran is not our priority but PTI leader has spread chaos in the country. Imran Khan, he said has made false allegations against the national institutions. We will implement the court orders in letter and spirit regarding Imran's presence before the court, he said.