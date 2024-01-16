New Street Lights Will Be Installed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:40 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) New street lights will be installed on all main roads and important streets under a mega project of street lights in Jhang.
According to details, the work on this project will start next week by the Highways department, said by spokesperson of district administration here on Tuesday.
He further said that after the reconstruction of roads, restoration of green belts and tree plantation, the megaproject of new street lights would change the beauty of the city.
Construction of monuments at different Chowks and installation of multi-color lights will change beautiful green city into a city of lights, he added.
APP/dba/378
