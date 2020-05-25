UrduPoint.com
New Study Finds Anti-viral Drug Remdesivir Effective Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Study suggests that remdesivir, when injected intravenously daily for 10 days accelerated the recovery of hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found anti-viral drug remdesivir to cut recovery times in coronavirus patients, showing the medication has "clear-cut" benefits, a private news channel reported on Monday.

Complete results from the research, which was carried out by US government agency the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The United States authorised the emergency use of remdesivir in hospitals on May 1, followed by Japan, while Europe is considering following suit.

The study found that remdesivir, injected intravenously daily for 10 days, accelerated the recovery of hospitalised COVID-19 patients compared to a placebo in clinical tests on just over a thousand patients across 10 countries.

On April 29, NIAID director Anthony Fauci, who has become the US government´s trusted face on the coronavirus pandemic, said preliminary evidence indicated remdesivir had a "clear-cut, significant and positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.

" The National Institutes of Health, of which the NIAID is a part, said Friday in a statement online that investigators found "remdesivir was most beneficial for hospitalized patients with severe disease who required supplemental oxygen." But the authors of the trial wrote that the drug did not prevent all deaths.

"Given high mortality despite the use of remdesivir, it is clear that treatment with an anti-viral drug alone is not likely to be sufficient," they said.

About 7.1% of patients given remdesivir in the trial group died within 14 days — compared with 11.9% in the placebo group.

However, the result is just below the statistical reliability threshold, meaning it could be down to chance rather than the capability of the drug.

