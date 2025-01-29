Open Menu

New Sukkur SSP Takes His Charge

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Azhar Ali Mughal, a Grade 18 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), assumed the charge as Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) here on Wednesday.

After assuming the charge, Mughal held a meeting with police officers and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He told the police officials that no high handedness with any citizen would be tolerated.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police for eliminating crime and ensuring peace in the district.

He said that the citizens should inform Rescue 15 in case of any suspicious activity around them.

