New Surveillance Cameras At I-8 Markaz Installed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) New surveillance cameras have been installed at I-8 Markaz to ensure proper safety and vigilance in commercial areas.

According to the details, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan along with the Islamabad business community, inaugurated new surveillance cameras at the I-8 Markaz, a public relations officer said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior police officials and members of Islamabad's business community. The initiative aims to bolster collaborative efforts in safeguarding commercial spaces and preventing threats to public safety.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the need for collective action and swift commencement of the next phase of camera installations to eliminate any opportunity for nefarious elements.

He stated, "We must work together to ensure that elements seeking to disrupt public safety are swiftly dealt with.

Similar protective measures will be implemented across all commercial centres in collaboration with Islamabad's business community to instil a sense of security among traders and residents."

Addressing the Incharge Police Station Industrial Area, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives for the immediate implementation of similar measures in I-9 and I-10 markets, stressing the importance of unity in fostering good deeds and refraining from any collaboration in malicious activities.

He further said that we have wasted enough time and it is crucial to provide traders with a secure environment. Our job is not only to ensure your safety but also to prioritize resolving any issues you face," he added.

At the end of the ceremony, the Islamabad business community expressed gratitude to ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the Islamabad Capital Police for their robust collaboration.

