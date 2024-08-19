New Swedish Ambassador Arrives In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Embassy of Sweden announced on Monday the arrival of the newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde.
Alexandra Berg von Linde has officially taken on her role as the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, starting from August 15th.
Before this appointment, Alexandra Berg served as Sweden's Ambassador to Bangladesh and has worked at the Swedish embassies in Kabul and New Delhi.
Her experience includes various roles in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm. These roles include serving as Deputy Head of the Minister's Office and Chief of Staff to two Ministers of International Development Cooperation.
