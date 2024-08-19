Open Menu

New Swedish Ambassador Arrives In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM

New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Embassy of Sweden announced on Monday the arrival of the newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde.

Alexandra Berg von Linde has officially taken on her role as the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, starting from August 15th.

Before this appointment, Alexandra Berg served as Sweden's Ambassador to Bangladesh and has worked at the Swedish embassies in Kabul and New Delhi.

Her experience includes various roles in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm. These roles include serving as Deputy Head of the Minister's Office and Chief of Staff to two Ministers of International Development Cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul Bangladesh New Delhi Stockholm Sweden August From

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

6 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

11 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan