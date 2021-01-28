New swings to be installed in parks:DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that new swings would be installed at parks to encourage recreational activities for public

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that new swings would be installed at parks to encourage recreational activities for public.

During surprise visits of Fazal and City parks here on Thursday, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities in parks to provide best recreational places to citizens.

He directed parks administration to improve condition of walking tracks and install more lights.

He also directed administration to start construction work on boundary wall of Fazal park.

The deputy commissioner said that practical steps were being taken to improve facilities in parks despite the limited resources.