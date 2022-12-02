New system of CSS exam will be enforced from January 2023: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday informed the National Assembly that the cabinet has approved a special examination of Central Superior Services (CSS) to fulfill the vacant posts.

Responding to calling attention the minister said that this exam had to be taken in 2020 but the then cabinet failed to extend special relaxation.

He said according to the new system the upper limit of age has been increased from 30 to 30 and for the students of Balochistan special age relaxation of 2 years have been given.

He said for the special exam, the students will have to give an entry test before the CSS exam.

The minister said that at present 231 posts are vacant all over the country which needs to be fulfilled.

Total of 63 posts are vacant in the province of Baluchistan which are vacant from 2004, said the minister adding that students after CSS exams are given training for two years before an appointment and those who refuse to join, are not appointed and such posts are re-advertised.

He said the age limit for CSS students is 30 years, however, age relaxation has been given for 2 years for the students of Balochistan, GB, FATA, and AJK whereas 4 years of relaxation has been given for the students of Baluchistan.

He said further relaxation cannot be given to the students because this will be discrimination against other students.

He said this exam is being taken against 231 vacant posts in Balochistan, FATA, GB, AJK, Sindh Rural, Sindh Urban, women in Punjab, and minorities.

MNA Aliya Kamran said that this exam had to be taken in 2020 but it was delayed for 2 years due to which the students of Baluchistan exhausted their upper age limit which is 30.

She requested that the students of Baluchistan must be given age relaxation for 6 years so that they can appear in exams and only the students of Baluchistan may be allowed to appear in the exam.