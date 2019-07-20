New taxes and rupee devaluation: Mobile phone prices increase

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

According to shopkeepers, the prices of mobile phones have been increased by Rs1500 to Rs3000.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) In a bad news for mobile phone users, the prices of mobile phones have been increased.

Following the new taxes and devaluation of Pakistani rupee, the mobile phone prices have significantly increased in Pakistan.

The business in mobile markets has come to a stall due to the hike in mobile prices.

The mobile phones have become out of reach of public.

The people associated with mobile business have demanded the government to keep the prices under check and control the depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Pakistanis would have to pay tax on all the mobile phones they bring to Pakistan.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has made some changes on the rules for personal luggage brought by Overseas Pakistanis.

The new rules will apply on new and old phones alike which were earlier exempted from tax.

The new law has come into effect from July 1.

Those using foreign sim in Pakistan would not have to get it registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority or pay tax.

However, if they will use local sim, they would have to get it registered within 70 days.

The government had recently ended the facility for overseas Pakistanis to bring one duty-free mobile phone with them. People bringing mobile phones now have to pay custom duty to bring one mobile phone as well.