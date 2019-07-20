UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Taxes And Rupee Devaluation: Mobile Phone Prices Increase

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:27 PM

New taxes and rupee devaluation: Mobile phone prices increase

According to shopkeepers, the prices of mobile phones have been increased by Rs1500 to Rs3000.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) In a bad news for mobile phone users, the prices of mobile phones have been increased.

Following the new taxes and devaluation of Pakistani rupee, the mobile phone prices have significantly increased in Pakistan.

The business in mobile markets has come to a stall due to the hike in mobile prices.

The mobile phones have become out of reach of public.

According to shopkeepers, the prices of mobile phones have been increased by Rs1500 to Rs3000.

The people associated with mobile business have demanded the government to keep the prices under check and control the depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Pakistanis would have to pay tax on all the mobile phones they bring to Pakistan.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has made some changes on the rules for personal luggage brought by Overseas Pakistanis.

The new rules will apply on new and old phones alike which were earlier exempted from tax.

The new law has come into effect from July 1.

Those using foreign sim in Pakistan would not have to get it registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority or pay tax.

However, if they will use local sim, they would have to get it registered within 70 days.

The government had recently ended the facility for overseas Pakistanis to bring one duty-free mobile phone with them. People bringing mobile phones now have to pay custom duty to bring one mobile phone as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Dollar Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile July FBR Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Allah-o-Akbar! Maryam Nawaz reacts to forensic rep ..

15 minutes ago

UK warns British ships to avoid Hormuz Strait

12 minutes ago

India grounds pilot for sending hijack alert by mi ..

11 minutes ago

Forensic audit declares Judge Arshad Malik’s vid ..

22 minutes ago

PIA plane skids off the runway at Gilgit airport

11 minutes ago

Water supply to Karachi city suspended, pipeline ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.