New technologies help reduce traffic violation 50%, crime rate 40% in Lahore: Guo Fulin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):The Safe City Project (SCP), introduced by Huawei in Punjab capital city Lahore, has helped in reducing traffic violations by more than 50 percent and crime rate 40 percent besides bringing the police response time to less than 5 minutes from 25.

"This is a great achievement; the safe city projects are really beneficial for the society, multi-national companies, giving sense of security to foreign tourists. We are really encouraging to take the safe city concept to a further stage, as are also many other cities that can enjoy the same kind of benefits," said President International Media Affairs of Huawei Guo Fulin while taking to a group of journalists at the company headquarters in Shenzhen.

Flanked by Ammar Tobba, the Regional Head of Huawei's Media Affairs of Middle East Region and Teddy Lee from Huawei Pakistan, Guo Fulin said Huawei was ahead in 5G but it needed United States and other allies collaboration as they were much advanced in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related fields.

He said Huawei was willing to transfer all latest technologies to Pakistan and "We have no hesitation in this regard." When contacted, Founding Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority Akbar Nasir Khan endorsed the figure shared by the Huawei Guo Fulin. "This is a great project, which not only helped police control crime and traffic violations, but also provide footage for producing as evidence in the court of law." "We are giving about 40 to 50 footages to police for producing in court daily after the amendment in the law which made video footages admissible as evidence," he said adding the footages had helped police solve the murder cases, providing instant relief to innocent.

He said due to effective monitoring, under the safe city project and active policing; now police were taking action against the suspicious elements. He said cricket and other sports activities had returned back to Lahore city due to improved security.

Guo Fulin said Pakistan with more than 200 million people had a great market for 5G technology.

However, he said, Pakistan required to look at the trends of technology development and made good preparations to welcome the 5G technology.

When asked about the US sanctions on Huawei, he said "we are absolutely against all the sanctions put on Huawei, because no sanctions should be put in without any valid evidence.

According to the rule of law, you are innocent until you were proven guilty." "Huawei was declared guilty without proof and these sanctions on Huawei are absolutely wrong. We encourage the US administration to take immediate action to get rid of all these sanctions, this kind of sanctions by US Administration in somehow is also violated the rule of law which was treasured by every country, US was famous for the name of respect the rule of law," he added.

He was of view that the US sanctions against Huawei had brought positive impacts instead of negative ones.

Guo Fulin said "There are a lot of US administration officers who have mentioned Huawei's name in their twitter and media statements. In the past, we were only popular in the ICT industry, not even know by the many of the media, , now you see Huawei brand is not just known in ICT sector but also in other territories. Either is politicians, investors, people work in legislations, they all know about Huawei. We enjoy the free advisements." To another question, he said the 5G should not be politicized as it was not any nuclear weapon but just a technology.

When asked banning of Android system, he said Huawei had made substantial contribution in Android system and it was number one contributor in android system even more than Google itself.

"Huawei has a lot of dialogues with Google. The current ban is not beneficial for many of the industry players, Huawei will definitely cooperate with Android with Google, if the US government not allows Google to open the certain part of service to be used by Huawei, and we would have our capability to develop those system without any doubt," he added.

"We have very good relationship with Google. We still take the cooperation with Google as the first priority, in case if the US government does not allow Google to cooperate with Huawei, we will have our full capacity to develop our own system. Our past 30 years' record has demonstrated our ecosystem can be built, once Huawei committed to do something, so far we have never failed," he claimed.

About Pakistan, he said Huawei had been providing services and products for customers and partners in Pakistan for 21 years, adding "We have 1, 500 employees and created 25,000 jobs, paid 43 million USD tax which made us number one taxpayer in ICT infrastructure sector in 2018. In 2019, we plan to expand the business and create 1,000 new jobs."