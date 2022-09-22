UrduPoint.com

New Technology To Ease Drinking Water Shortage In Flood Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM

New technology to ease drinking water shortage in flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The experts on Wednesday urged the government and philanthropists to invest in cost-effective floodwater purification filters developed by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) that were based on modern technical equipment and helpful in mitigating water shortage and health issues due to stagnant water in flood affected areas.

The PCRWR, in the wake of unprecedented torrential rains that inundated 1/3rd of the country, had built most modern water purification plants that were portable and easy to operate and maintain systems sufficient to meet drinking water needs of a limited population in a union council. The Council through its regional offices had provided few filtration plants in Balochistan and Sindh to utilise the floodwater for drinking and domestic purposes.

The water filtration plants were based on solar power and manual mechanism based on the area needs and population capacity to handle the equipment. The solar water purification filter had a solar panel plate of almost 280watts used to provide power to run the suction machine to supply flood water to the purification filters that used to capture turbidity, mud, microbes and E.

colai and bacteria, a PCRWR official told APP while sharing cost effective and local solutions to provide instant and maximum relief to the flood impacted masses.

However, the purification plant had three main filters of varying capacity to remove bacterium and contaminants from the floodwater through three prong cleansing, he added. The Solar based filter could purify 1,500 liters of floodwater per hour. However, the manual filter as compared to the solar based only had a PLP wheel and a handle attached to it for drawing water into the filters whereas the rest of the technology was the same. This manual filter could purify 1,200 liters of contaminated water per hour, the official said.

"The manual water filter costs Rs 1lac whereas the solar based filter worth Rs 3 lac which is nominal for non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to donate for flood affected population," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Balochistan Technology Flood Water Same From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

30 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

35 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

35 minutes ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

1 hour ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.