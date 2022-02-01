UrduPoint.com

New Tehsils, Districts To Be Carved Out: Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Busdar on Tuesday said that new tehsils and districts would be carved out on administrative grounds as a special committee was working in this regard.

Talking to the media during his DG Khan visit, he said that Local Government Bill would get passed soon to resolve public problems at their doorstep as the incumbent government was working for national development, said a handout issued here.

He said the government was striving for timely completion of development schemes as it intended to resolve problems on a priority.

He asked the media to identify genuine public problems for their timely solution.

Usman Buzdar said he had not done anything wrong nor he would allow anyone to do so, and added that positive criticism was always welcomed.

He said that every effort would be made for the restoration of DG Khan Press Club and the department concerned had been directed to devise a policy with regard to Journalist Colony.

Assistance would also be provided to establish a press club in Kot Chatta, he said adding that restoration of Indus Highway was a priority.

