New textile policy under consideration: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said a new textile policy is being formulated and industrialists of the city will also benefit the most from it.

During a briefing to businessmen and industrialists at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) here, he said issues relating to the special economic zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) came under consideration.

The minister said:" In the second phase of the CPEC, we will upgrade our manufacturing sector on solid footing with Chinese cooperation and necessary steps in this regard will be taken soon." Responding to a question, he said the entire textile industry was developing due toeffective policies of the government. "Now our aim is to maintain continuity of this developmentand in this regard a new textile policy is under consideration which will be decided soon", he added.