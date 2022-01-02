New Theatre Group 'Swaang" to perform at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :A new Theater Group 'Swaang' would perform first ever two-day theater performance on January 8 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa. According to Lok Virsa,"Main Ne Kuch Nahi Keya" (MNKNK) is a light comedy play would be performed at Lok Virsa Media Center at 6 pm.

The comedy & mystery play is directed by Safeer Ullah Khan. The duration of the play is 55 minutes.

In a statement, Theatre Wallay has welcomed the new Theater Group in Federal capital.

They aimed to promote performing arts in the city through regular classes and events.

Team Theater Wallay has extended all kinds of support.

\778