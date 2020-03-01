New thermal scanners installed at major airports to detect coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The government has installed new state-of-the-art thermal scanners at four major airports of the country to detect passengers with signs of coronavirus, as health authorities step up their defences against the disease.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, these thermal scanners had been installed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar as precautions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus to the country from incoming passengers.

He said that these screening devices were functional in the arrivals walkway of the airports. The decision of installing these devices was made after the government announced that it would be increasing health oversight in the airports keeping in view the reporting of coronavirus cases in neighbouring and other countries.

The scanners measure a person's body temperature, and any individuals seen to be suffering from a fever is then approached by health authorities and a mouth swab test is administered on the person. This can determine whether the person is suffering from the coronavirus.

He said that with this the screening process of suspected coronavirus patients had become more effective and useful. He said that this latest system would help deployed health staff to easily detect the coronavirus patients at entry points of airports.

The official said that new signs and posters have been placed at airports informing passengers about being potentially tested. Earlier, there were complaints on performance of thermal devices and its limited functions.

He said that the government would take all actions keeping the protection of the health of people supreme and guided by the science of public health.

"We are working round the clock and maintaining high level of vigilance to counter the public health challenge posed by Novel Coronavirus pandemic." He said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza personally visited the Islamabad International Airport and inspected the special health desk established for screening of passengers to prevent outbreak of coronavirus.

He added Dr Mirza was regularly reviewing preparations to make passenger screening foolproof at airports while a full scale mock exercise was also being conducted by para medical staff at airports.

The official said that the Federal and provincial governments were committed to preventing the coronavirus.

He said that a strict vigilance was being maintained at the airports with screening of incoming travelers and their follow up by dedicated public health teams and airport health authorities.

He added effective screening mechanism had been adopted at all Points of Entry (POE) to have check on coronavirus patients.

He said that in line with WHO guidelines and in accordance with international best practices both isolation facilities at designated hospitals and quarantine arrangements were an essential requirement to meet any eventuality.

He added Isolation wards were established in major designated hospitals across the country whereas a quarantine facility was also established as per WHO guidelines and all necessary arrangements at the quarantine facility were now in place.

