UrduPoint.com

New Timings Issued For Educational Institutions In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:08 PM

New timings issued for educational institutions in Punjab

Punjab Education Department has issued a new timing schedule for the educational institutions across the province to cover the academic loss faced by the students during the COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab education Department has issued a new timing schedule for the educational institutions across the province to cover the academic loss faced by the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the schedule issued here on Wednesday, the timings for both public and private boys schools from Monday to Saturday would be 8.45 am to 1.45 pm while for girls schools from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Similarly, for Insaf afternoon schools, it would be from 8 am to 12 noon for students of the first shift, while students of the second shift would attend the schools from 1 pm 5.30 pm.

The Friday timings of all schools would be from 8 am to 12 noon while morning assembly, Bazm-e-Adab, regular recess and sports activities would be resumed as per the pre-covid period.

The schedule will be applicable from October 16, and will continue till April 15, 2022.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Education Punjab April October All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual ..

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual Sustainability Report

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Histori ..

Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Historic F1 race to relive1981 Dubai ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt united with allies to foil conspiracy of PDM: ..

Govt united with allies to foil conspiracy of PDM: Ziaullah Langu

1 minute ago
 Norway's New Government to Continue Licensing Oil ..

Norway's New Government to Continue Licensing Oil Exploration Near Coastline

1 minute ago
 FIA recovers Rs.53 mln illegal local, foreign curr ..

FIA recovers Rs.53 mln illegal local, foreign currency in last two weeks

1 minute ago
 Pakistan expects New Zealand to share info about i ..

Pakistan expects New Zealand to share info about its Board's last-minute decisio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.