New timings issued for educational institutions in Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab education Department has issued a new timing schedule for the educational institutions across the province to cover the academic loss faced by the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the schedule issued here on Wednesday, the timings for both public and private boys schools from Monday to Saturday would be 8.45 am to 1.45 pm while for girls schools from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Similarly, for Insaf afternoon schools, it would be from 8 am to 12 noon for students of the first shift, while students of the second shift would attend the schools from 1 pm 5.30 pm.

The Friday timings of all schools would be from 8 am to 12 noon while morning assembly, Bazm-e-Adab, regular recess and sports activities would be resumed as per the pre-covid period.

The schedule will be applicable from October 16, and will continue till April 15, 2022.