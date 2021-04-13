UrduPoint.com
New Timings Of Pakistan Railways Reservation Offices During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

New timings of Pakistan Railways reservation offices during Ramazan

Pakistan Railways has issued a revised schedule of all reservation and booking offices for the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has issued a revised schedule of all reservation and booking offices for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the notification issued here on Tuesday, the reservation offices will work in two shifts in Ramazan.

The morning shift will work from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.and the evening shift will work from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

whereas break will be observed from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The revised schedule will remain effective till Ramazan 19 while regular schedule will be observed from Ramazan 20.

