New tourist site at Koh-e-Sulaiman handed over to TDCP

A newly developed tourist site, Mubarki Top, at Suleman Mountain Range, that is over 7000 feet above the sea level, in Dera Ghazi Khan has been handed over to the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), officials said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A newly developed tourist site, Mubarki Top, at Suleman Mountain Range, that is over 7000 feet above the sea level, in Dera Ghazi Khan has been handed over to the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), officials said on Tuesday.

Seven new tourist sites titled 'Park Ways' were being developed on the grand Suleman Mountain Range in Dera Ghazi Khan including 'Mubarki Top', 'Kalgayee', 'Baarthi', 'Mat Chandia', 'Hik Bai', 'Anari Top', and 'Sanghar', says Sheikh Ijaz, the incharge tourist information centre DG Khan.

He said, buildings department has handed over three sites to TDCP after completion of work and these sites were now open for public.

Work on the remaining four sites was in progress and would be completed by June 2021.

All these sites would have rest area, tuck shops and other facilities, Ijaz said.

He said that Mubarki Top was a lush green area in sharp contrast to mostly dry looking Koh-e-Sulemaan and it was receiving rain on a daily basis and snow falling in winter nights was a routine.

Access to Mubarki Top was possible by FourxFour jeep. Ijaz said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking special interest in developing scenic area of Suleman Mountain Ranges on the pattern of Murree to improve tourists influx and create new earning opportunities for the poor tribal people.