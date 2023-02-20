New tourist sites, urban tourism being promoted to promote ecotourism: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was developing new tourists' sites to promote ecotourism and reduce load on established resorts including Swat, Abbottabad and Manshera districts, said Director General, KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan.

He said efforts were being made to develop new tourist sites and ensure better management of existing tourist areas including Swat, Dir, Chitral, Abbottabad and Manshera keeping in view of tourists overwhelming response both in winter and summer.

In a statement here, he said KPCTA has launched tourism police that would be deputed on famous tourist destinations for assistance of visitors.

"Tourism helpline is 1422 working round the clock for facilitation of tourists," he said and added that "we are working for promotion of urban tourism in KP." He invited investors to visit KP and explore new vistas of tourism sector in the province.

Panaflex board on highway near Takht Bhai Mardan that was declared world heritage site by the UNESCO, has been installed in order to facilitate tourists and archeology lovers.