New town area searched during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Monday launched a search operation in Pindorqian and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 28 houses, collected data of 9 tenants and 78 persons were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.