New Town police arrest four robbers, street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested four robbers and street criminals besides recovering over Rs 40,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town Police arrested four accused namely Kashan, Saddam, Astor Khan and Waseem Khan, who were allegedly involved in various robberies, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The SP said that Police were taking strict action following the law against lawbreakers and criminal gangs.