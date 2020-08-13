UrduPoint.com
New Town Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Two

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :New Town police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Waseem gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, four mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, New Town Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net two criminals namely Waseem and Abdullah who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas. The police also recovered four mobile phones,cash Rs 80,000 snatched at gun point and weapons from their possession.

