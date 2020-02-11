New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25,000 kites

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers arrested five besides recovering 25,000 kites from their possession

According to Station House Officer (SHO), New Town Police Station, Javed Iqbal Mirza, police arrested Rais Ahmed, Muhammad Azifa, Usama, Akram Ullah and Umair Muqeem and recovered over 25,000 kites.

He informed that the kite sellers were involved in illegal business of kites and kite flying string rolls and supplying kites to the kite flyers in different areas of the city.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, he added.