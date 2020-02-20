UrduPoint.com
New Train Between Lahore,Gujranwala From 24th

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

The Pakistan Railways is introducing a new train- Gujranwala Express- between Lahore and Gujranwala to facilitate people from February 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways is introducing a new train- Gujranwala Express- between Lahore and Gujranwala to facilitate people from February 24.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad will inaugurate the operation of the train at Gujranwala Railway Station on Monday.

The railways has announced fare Rs 100 per passenger for one side journey as the train will make three trips.

As per schedule of the train issued here, the first train 217-Up will leave Lahore at 6:10am and reach Gujranwala at 7:40am which will make stop at Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke, Sadhoke, Kamonke, Aimanabad and Gujranwala City.

On return, 218-Dn train will leave Gujranwala for Lahore at 8:15am and reach Lahore at 9:40am.

On the second trip, the train (219 Up ) will start its journey at 12:15pm and reach Gujranwala at 2pm while 220-Dn train will leave Gujranwala for Lahore at 2:45pm and complete its journey at 4:15pm.

On the third trip, the train 221-Up will leave Lahore for Gujranwala at 6:45pm and reach itsdestination at 8:20pm, and on its return, 222-Dn will leave Gujranwala for Lahore at 8:45pmand reach here at 10:22pm.

