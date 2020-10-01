UrduPoint.com
New Training Syllabus For ASP Approved

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:24 PM

New training syllabus for ASP approved

The Board of Governors (BOGs) of National Police Academy (NPA) on Thursday unanimously approved new training syllabus for Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Governors (BOGs) of National Police academy (NPA) on Thursday unanimously approved new training syllabus for Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The BOGs which met here with Minister for Interior in the Chair also reviewed training and syllabus for new ASP who joined the service after passing the Central Superior Exam (CSS).

The Board also reviewed problem being faced during training and approved various facilities in this regards to address the issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that supremacy of law would be ensured. He stressed the need for transparency and merit in bureaucracy.

He said police force have to become people friendly and accountable to cope with special crimes.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior, NPA commandant, all provincial IGPs, IG NHMP and other senior officials.

