New Transshipment Policy Being Drafted To Boost Trade, NA Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A transshipment policy was being drafted to enhance Pakistan’s role in regional and international trade, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh told the National Assembly on Friday.

Responding to the question in the National Assembly during question hour, the minister said this policy will establish clear guidelines and incentives for transshipment activities, streamline operations at Pakistani ports and promote economic growth and job creation.

In response to another question, the minister explained that sending hujjaj to Saudi Arabia by ship is not feasible because there is no significant difference between airfares and shipping costs. However, a study is currently underway to assess fare differences, and a ship-based Hajj service will be implemented if a notable disparity is identified.

